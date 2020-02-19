Jenna Dewan says her daughter Everly ''likes being charge''.

The 39-year-old actress has revealed her six-year-old daughter - whom she has with ex-husband Channing Tatum - is her ''little helper'' and has helped ''organise everything'' in the nursery they've put together for Jenna's unborn child with fiance Steve Kazee.

Speaking to the new issue of PEOPLE magazine - which hits shelves on Friday (21.02.20) - Jenna said: ''She helped me organise everything in the nursery: the clothes, stuffed animals, beanbag chairs.

''She likes being in charge and is a little helper.''

The brunette beauty also revealed that her future husband - who popped the question this month - was a dab hand at getting inspiration for the room at the home they share together on social media app Pinterest.

She said: ''He has great style and was more on top of the Pinterest board than I was!''

The couple moved into their new home in Los Angeles in December, and they have made sure to take elements of each other's style to build their dream abode.

Jenna - who finalised her divorce to 'Magic Mike' star Channing on February 11, following a two-year separation - previously said: ''Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste.

''I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium.''

The pair announced they have taken their relationship to the next level and are looking forward to spending a''lifetime'' together on Tuesday (18.02.20).

Sharing what appears to be a professional snap of the pair kissing as she shows off her engagement ring - which was designed by 'Twilight' actress Nikki Reed - on Instagram, she wrote: ''A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart.''

Her husband-to-be shared the same touching photo on his own social media profile, he posted some lyrics from the Water Liars song 'Let It Breathe'.

He wrote: ''When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen.

''When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years.''

Jenna recently revealed Everly is ''preparing'' herself for sleepless nights when her half-sibling is born.

She said: ''She just said to me this morning, 'I'm preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time.'

''It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night if she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby song. And I was like, that is so sweet.''