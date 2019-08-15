Jenna Dewan was inspired to ride the subway for the first time thanks to her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The 38-year-old actress has said she'd never taken a trip on the popular mode of transportation in New York City before she met her actor boyfriend, and only agreed to hop on the fast moving underground train when Steve insisted he would guide her through the process.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Jenna explained: ''My mom called me and was like, 'Jenna, you've really never rode the subway?' And I was, like, 'No!' I was convinced that if I was by myself riding the subway that I was going to go the wrong way or get lost.

''I just, like, wasn't super comfortable. But Steve was like, 'No, we're ending that on this trip. You're riding the subway.' Now I have the whole thing down, I know how to get the card and everything!''

And the subway isn't the only thing the 43-year-old broadway star has introduced to his girlfriend, as earlier this year the 'Step Up' star admitted Steve has got her hooked on wrestling.

Speaking to John Cena in April, Jenna said: ''Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan. And he got me so into it! I watched WrestleMania by myself, like, he wasn't even in town and I watched WrestleMania. Because I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey!

''I was by myself, I ordered it ... and I was sitting there texting [Steve] like, 'Do you know what's happening?' I was hooked!''

Jenna has been romancing Steve since October 2018, and prior to the start of their relationship, she was married to Channing Tatum - with whom she has six-year-old daughter Everly - for eight years before their April 2018 split.