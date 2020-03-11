Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee chose to call their newborn son Callum because he's been ''so sweet and peaceful'' since he was born last week.

The 'Step Up' star and her partner wanted to give the eight-day-old tiny tot a moniker that meant something so opted for Callum because it is defined as ''dove'' in Gaelic and they thought it tied in nicely with his chilled and charming personality.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday (10.03.20), the 44-year-old actor wrote: ''We've had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things ... Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. (sic)''

The couple also gave Callum the middle names Michael and Rebel because the former is Steve's second name and the latter was his mother Reba's nickname.

He explained: ''Michael : My middle name.

''Rebel : I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel.

''And so... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born. (sic)''

Prior to the baby's arrival, Steve admitted he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

He said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''

The 39-year-old actress - who also has six-year-old Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum - previously said she finds motherhood empowering.

She explained: ''I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. When you have a child, you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. It made me feel very empowered.''