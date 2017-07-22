Jenna Dewan Tatum has confessed her first meeting with her now-husband Channing Tatum was ''awkward'' because she couldn't stop thinking about how hot she thought he was.
Jenna Dewan Tatum's first meeting with her now-husband Channing Tatum was ''awkward''.
The duo met when they screentested for 2006's 'Step Up' and the actress admits it was all very awkward because she thought he was really hot.
Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, she said: ''I just went in and went, 'Oh, this guy is really hot.'
''We actually had an awkward screen test, so the fact that I got that movie must have been meant to be.''
Meanwhile, Channing previously admitted he felt a ''powerful'' connection with his wife very early on in their relationship.
He shared: ''I knew our connection was really powerful, but I wasn't sure what our relationship was going to be. Then one day, Jenna just blurted out that she knew exactly what she wanted in life and she didn't have to look for it anymore because it was me. She had no idea what I'd say or how I'd react, but that was her truth.
''I felt strength, because in that moment, she had accepted every part of me, the good and the bad. And I knew she wasn't auditioning me or hoping I'd meet some set of expectations. That radical authenticity of hers was what made me fall head over heels in love.''
And Channing hopes his and Jenna's daughter Everly, four, gets to experience the same feelings when she is older.
He added: ''And that's what I want for my daughter - to be expectation-less with her love and not allow preconceived standards to affect her, to ask herself what she wants and feel empowered enough to act on it.
''I don't want her looking to the outside world for answers. My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.''
