Jenna Dewan is reportedly romancing actor Steve Kazee, after officially filing for divorce from Channing Tatum earlier this month.
The 37-year-old actress recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband Channing Tatum - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Everly - following their split in April, and it seems she's ready to move on as she's reportedly struck up a romance with Tony Award-winning actor Steve.
A source told People magazine: ''[Jenna and Steve have] been dating for a couple [of] months and she's really happy.''
The 43-year-old actor won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production 'Once', and he also lent his vocals to the soundtrack of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' in which he sang 'A Thousand Years'.
Steve has also had roles in TV's 'Nashville' and 'Shameless'.
The news comes after the 'Step Up' actress was seen smooching with a ''super handsome man'' at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night (26.10.18).
A source said at the time: ''He's super handsome. She was introducing him to people in the group. They were dancing all night.''
Jenna and Channing - who is said to be romancing singer Jessie J - filed for divorce last week, after revealing in a joint Instagram post in April that they had decided to separate.
Their statement read: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.''
