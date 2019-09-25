Jenna Dewan has praised Steve Kazee as ''a gift from above''.

The 'Step Up' star announced she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend and in a sweet social media post, she admitted she couldn't wait to add to her brood with the 43-year-old actor.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me ... @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!! (sic)''

And Steve has heaped praised on Jenna, who also has Everly, six, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

He shared on his own social media account: ''Well ... the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding. Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine ... her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can't wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger. (sic)''