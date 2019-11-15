Jenna Dewan is planning a ''big get-together of family fun'' for Thanksgiving later this month, as she also admits she can't wait for Christmas.
The annual American holiday falls on November 28 this year, and Jenna has revealed her plans for the special occasion involve getting her family - including six-year-old daughter Everly, whom she has with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and boyfriend Steve Kazee, with whom she is expecting another child - together for a celebration at her dad's house in Santa Barbara.
She said: ''Thanksgiving, we generally do a big get-together with the family and a big potluck situation where everyone brings something to eat. We are going to go to my dad's this year. We pick a different location every year, so we're gonna be in Santa Barbara at my dad's, so we'll have a big get-together of family fun.''
But the former 'World of Dance' host hasn't decided on what dish she'll be bringing to the family event yet, as she needs ''more practice'' in cooking vegan dishes.
Asked what she'll be contributing, Jenna added: ''I need to get on it! Last year, I did a vegan mac and cheese casserole, which was pretty good, but I think I needed a little bit more practice, so this year I haven't decided yet. I like a homemade Chex mix too! That's always fun.''
Once Thanksgiving is over, all focus for 38-year-old Jenna will be on Christmas (25.12.19), and she can't wait for the chance to ''relax'' over the festive period.
She said: ''This Christmas, we'll be local because I will be very pregnant and happy to be chilling with family! I've been working and filming [and] dancing and promoting and doing a lot of work, so for me, being home with family and relaxing is my only Christmas plan!''
And the 'Step Up' actress is already thinking ahead to next Christmas, when she will be a mother of two.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she gushed: ''I've had a dream since I was a kid of a ton of kids running around and fun and family around a Christmas tree and lots of music and joy and food, and I try to emulate that every year, so I'd love [Everly] to emulate the importance of family around the holidays.
''I always like opening a gift the night before. A nice before Christmas Eve opening is always fun. I got to do that as a kid. I like cooking. I want to do cookies and cooking the night before together. That would be really fun. A Christmas Eve feast, because Christmas Day tends to be all about presents, so maybe something the night before with all of us would be great.''
