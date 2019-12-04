Jenna Dewan moved into a new home with partner Steve Kazee on her 39th birthday (03.12.19).

The 'Step Up' actress - who is pregnant with her first child with the 44-year-old actor - was seen moving furniture into their new pad in Los Angeles and was joined by her six-year-old daughter Everly, whose father is 'Magic Mike' star Channing Tatum.

Steve took to Instagram to pay tribute to his partner and gushed about ''the incredible mark'' she has ''placed on [his] heart'', and he vowed to spend ''the rest of his life'' with her.

Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty sitting on the bed cradling her blossoming bump, he wrote: ''This woman. ''What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart.

''The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far...dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments.

''Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with.

''I couldn't be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise.

''I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays! (sic)''

The loved-up couple's move comes amid Jenna's custody battle with Channing.

The latter reportedly requested for a judge to draw up a holiday custody schedule for their daughter.

The pair finalised their divorce last month, but a few days later, the actor submitted paperwork asking for a number of decisions to be made about the care of Everly, including monthly meetings with a counsellor to draw up the schedule, arrangements for travelling with her in the US without consent from the other parent, the use of a website to document information on her health, safety, welfare and education and confirmation that the youngster can be FaceTimed every day by the person she isn't currently in the care of.

However, TMZ reported that Jenna had already signed off on the holiday schedule and there were times when she had been working and asked to change the plans - but Channing refused.

She reportedly also claimed that the '21 Jump Street' actor doesn't allow her to FaceTime Everly while she's in his care and he never calls the little girl when she's with Jenna.

However, sources close to Channing said Jenna is too difficult for him to deal with so he makes contact via Everly's nanny.

A spokesperson for the actress insisted she just wants to put her daughter first.

The representative said: ''Jenna's priority has always been, and continues to be, her daughter's well-being.''

Channing - who is now dating singer Jessie J - split from Jenna in April 2018.