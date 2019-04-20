Jenna Dewan lived with a Peruvian tribe for two weeks after her split from ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The 38-year-old actress, a self-confessed ''hippie'', has revealed she got over her ''intense'' 2018, which saw her divorce her 'Step Up' co-star - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Everly - by partaking in healing ''rituals'' which enabled her to ''connect to something greater than [herself]''.

She revealed: ''It's no secret I had, like, a very intense year and a lot of change.

''I'm a hippie at heart.

''I'm sort of a seeker. I sort of like to do practices and rituals and things that sort of connect me to something greater than myself, like bigger than myself.

''Through that, I used a lot of those sort of techniques to help me through change and crazy year.''

Jenna has penned the book 'Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day' about her ''personal'' experiences in Peru and admitted she found the whole process very ''cathartic''.

She said: ''There's a lot of personal stories, there's a lot that I go into.

''I went to Peru, I lived there for two weeks with this tribe. I've always been that type of person.''

On writing the tome, which is released in October, she said: ''It was really cathartic and actually fun to write this.''

Jenna filed for divorce from the 'Magic Mike XL'' star last October, after almost nine years of marriage.

The former couple confirmed their split in April last year.

Both of them have embarked on new romances, with Channing, also 38, dating British pop star Jessie J, 31, whilst Jenna is smitten with Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, 43.

Jenna also revealed her beau got her hooked on WWE.

The 'World Of Dance' star told WWE legend John Cena that she's become such a big fan that she even watched 'Wrestlemnia 35' on her own because she had to find out who won in the Winner Take All match between Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Smackdown Live champ Charlotte Flair and fan favourite challenger Becky Lynch.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: ''So Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it that I watched Wrestlemania by myself.

''He wasn't even in town but I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey. I was hooked, now you got me watching Wrestlemania on my own.''