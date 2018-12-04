Jenna Dewan ''let herself grieve'' over the end of her marriage to Channing Tatum, which helped her move on from the romance.
The 38-year-old actress split from Channing - whom she married in 2009 and with whom she has five-year-old daughter Everly - in April this year, and has said that her top tip to moving on from the romance was to allow herself time to ''cry'' over the lost love, and not ''run away'' from her feelings.
She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''People are like, 'How do you get through this?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.''
Since splitting with Channing, Jenna has been romancing new beau Steve Kazee, and recently said she was ''very happy'' at the moment.
Meanwhile, a source previously revealed Jenna is ''having a lot of fun'' with Steve and their relationship is getting more ''serious''.
A source said: ''Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They've been dating for months out of the spotlight and it's becoming more serious. They have a lot in common ... She and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she's ready to move on with her life. She's feeling hopeful about the future and her friends are also really excited to see her so happy.''
Jenna and Channing confirmed in April that they were splitting up.
Their statement released at the time read: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.''
