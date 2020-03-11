Jenna Dewan is ''so happy'' breastfeeding her newborn son.

The 39-year-old actress recently welcomed her son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee - who she has with fiancé Steve Kazee - and is living in bliss now her family is complete.

She shared a snap breastfeeding her baby boy on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (10.03.20), and wrote alongside it: ''So. Happy.''

The 'Step Up' star also shared a photo of Callum's tiny feet resting on a bed as he was wrapped up in sheets.

Prior to the baby's arrival, Steve previously admitted he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

He said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''

Jenna - who also has six-year-old Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum - previously revealed she feels ''very empowered'' by motherhood.

She explained: ''I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. When you have a child, you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. It made me feel very empowered.''

What's more, whilst her pregnancy was ''amazing'', she was suffering with ''nausea'' more this time than with her first pregnancy, as well as experience things ''faster''.

Jenna explained: ''It's been amazing. First pregnancy was really easy. [Everly] was a dream pregnancy. This time around is also really great, but everything's happening faster. I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's different.''