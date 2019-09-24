Jenna Dewan is pregnant.

The 'Step Up' actress - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum - is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee and the pair couldn't be happier.

They said in a statement to People magazine: ''We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!''

The happy news comes after Jenna - who began dating the 43-year-old actor in October 2018 - recently pledged to keep her daughter out of the spotlight until she's old enough to decide for herself what she wants to do.

She said: ''It's hard to live in this world, have the career that we have, the life that we have, and not be able to live your life in that way. I'm actually very secretive. I do like to have privacy with my daughter. I don't put her out in the world because I want it to be her decision when she's older. You try and do the best you can. She's the one thing I want to protect as much as I can, so I'd like it to be her decision when she's older to say, 'Hey, that's fine. I like that.'''

And the 38-year-old actress says her daughter has a passion for dance like she does but she prefers to be more ''free spirited''.

She added to Palm Springs Life magazine: ''Everywhere I moved [growing up], I was able to find a dance studio. Everly does [have the dance bug], but she's more Coachella than ballet class. I mean, she's six years old. She's not going to Coachella, but her vibe is that she wants to wear a flower crown and just dance by herself in the corner. She doesn't want to learn choreography. She's too free spirited for that.''