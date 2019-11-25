Jenna Dewan is ''such a big fan'' of Camila Cabello.

The 38-year-old dancer has defended herself against allegations she was critical of the 'Havana' hitmaker and Shawn Mendes' performance of 'Senorita' at the American Music Awards on Sunday (24.11.19), and insisted she ''loves'' the former Fifth Harmony member.

Jenna - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum and is expecting a baby with fiance Steve Kazee - was seemingly caught on camera whispering ''She's always extra'' to Brad Goreski during the performance, but she later insisted she wasn't shading the singer.

The 'Step Up' star said on her Instagram Story: ''I'm getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her. I love her so much.

''I am such a big fan of hers. I don't understand what that's about, but no. I love her.''

And Brad also appeared in the clip and promised they had really enjoyed the performance.

He said: ''Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to 'Señorita!' ''

Jenna added: ''That's my favourite song!''

Despite the drama, Camila - who also gave a solo performance of 'Living Proof' had a successful evening.

The 22-year-old singer and her real-life boyfriend won Collaboration of the Year for 'Senorita'.

And taking to Twitter afterwards, Shawn, 21, heaped praise on his girlfriend and collaborator, as well as thanking fans for their votes.

He wrote: ''Thank you everyone thank you so much!! [Heart emoji] also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you [Heart emojis]. We love u guys @AMAs.(sic)''