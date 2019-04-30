Jenna Dewan became more aware of what ingredients were in her beauty products when she was pregnant.
Jenna Dewan is a ''natural beauty junkie''.
The 38-year-old actress - who has five-year-old Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - completely overhauled her skincare and make-up regime when she was pregnant and now she often splashes out on ''toxin-free face products''.
She told People magazine: ''[I'm] such a beauty junkie. Everything I was using no longer was recommended to be using while pregnant. I just started using natural face products, then make-up and it became a slow unrolling of getting into more of these toxin-free [items]. But being a beauty junkie, I didn't want to sacrifice quality.''
And Jenna was surprised when she found that ''toxin-free'' make-up didn't skip on quality, and now uses them in her daily regime to keep her skin looking fresh and glowy.
She added: ''Once I found make-up that was natural and toxin-free, but also still beautiful, I was like, 'OK. You never know. It all has great texture and great colours. I did a lot of work to find the best products, and I use these every day.''
The 'Step Up' star maintains a plant-based diet to keep her skin and body healthy, but Jenna admitted she loves to have a cheat day and eat her ''weight'' in Mexican food.
She continued: ''I need to have those days so I don't feel like I'm totally depriving myself. love Mexican food. To me going and having a huge vegetarian burrito, or to eat my weight in chips and guacamole or French fries, that is my cheat night. Basically, anything spicy, salty and margaritas.''
