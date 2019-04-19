Jenna Dewan admits her boyfriend Steve Kazee turned her into a huge WWE fan.

The 38-year-old actress - who has five-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - has opened up about her new wresting obsession, which she is ''hooked on'' thanks to the 'Legends' star.

The 'World Of Dance' star told WWE legend John Cena that she's become such a big fan that she even watched 'Wrestlemnia 35' on her own because she had to find out who won in the Winner Take All match between Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Smackdown Live champ Charlotte Flair and fan favourite challenger Becky Lynch.

She told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (19.04.19): ''So Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it that I watched Wrestlemania by myself.

''He wasn't even in town but I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey. I was hooked, now you got me watching Wrestlemania on my own.''

Jenna has previously admitted that since splitting from her ex-husband Channing, she is embracing her ''transformation'' as a new woman.

She said: ''It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself - my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be okay with however that looks.

''I feel I've been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it's a new normal, and I really think we'll get used to that. It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it.''