Jenna Dewan is ''having a lot of fun'' with her new beau Steve Kazee.

The 'Step Up' actress has reportedly been romancing the Tony Award-winning actor for ''months'' following her split from estranged husband Channing Tatum - with whom she has four-year-old daughter Everly - and it has now been said their relationship is getting more ''serious''.

A source said: ''Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They've been dating for months out of the spotlight and it's becoming more serious. They have a lot in common.''

Jenna, 37, and former beau Channing - who is now said to be romancing Jessie J - are ''both very respectful'' of one another's new relationships, and are still supporting one another in their efforts to co-parent their daughter.

The insider added to People magazine: ''She and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she's ready to move on with her life. She's feeling hopeful about the future and her friends are also really excited to see her so happy.''

Jenna and Channing filed for divorce last week, after revealing in a joint Instagram post in April that they had decided to separate.

Their statement read: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.''