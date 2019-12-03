Jenna Dewan has an ''unspoken chemistry'' with Steve Kazee.

The 'Step Up' actress is full of praise for her partner, admitting they knew straight away that there was something special.

She said: ''It was an unspoken chemistry. You just know if you have it. It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well. I am in a really great place and totally in love. It's nice.''

And the 39-year-old actress and dancer - who has Everly, six, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum and is expecting a child with partner Steve - says her daughter has been very caring and is ''so excited'' about the new arrival.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''She's really excited. She's really protective. It's been cute. She's worried about what I'm eating, making sure it's healthy. When I say, 'Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,' she totally gets it.

''She hugs and cuddles the belly. I mean, it's really been adorable. You never know how it's gonna go, and so far she's been so excited. And she tells the entire world. Everyone. Everyone, every way. Even people that check us out at stores. She's like, 'Does she know my mom's pregnant?' They're like, 'We can see.'''

Jenna had previously confessed she feels like she is the ''luckiest girl in the world'' to be in a relationship with Steve as she praised his ''strength'' and his ''beautiful soul''.

She wrote: ''The world became a better place the day you were born ... Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You're going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry) (sic)''