Jenna Dewan is focusing on ''parenthood'' rather than planning her wedding to Steve Kazee, after their son Callum was born earlier this month.
Jenna Dewan is focusing on ''parenthood'' rather than wedding planning.
The 'Flirty Dancing' star and her fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together - a son named Callum - earlier this month, and Jenna has said the couple are keen on embracing their ''new lives'' as parents before they start worrying about their nuptials.
Jenna - who already has six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - said: ''We have not started any [wedding] planning yet. Right now we're enjoying our new life of parenthood and soaking up this gorgeous newborn. We'll get there when we get there.''
The beauty says Steve, 44, is ''incredible'' with their newborn son, and is amazed at how much being a father ''comes naturally'' to the former 'Once' star.
She added: ''It comes so natural to him and he's really embraced it and he's just incredible. And it doesn't hurt that our wonderful son gets to hear his lullabies.
''I knew he had this gift because I've gotten to see him be incredible with my daughter. But seeing him with a newborn and the gentleness he has. Just watching him look into Callum's eyes and sing to him and hold him. He really just embraced it in a way that like I was pretty blown away by.''
Since Callum's birth on March 6, Jenna and Steve have been staying at home, and the 'Step Up' actress says her plans haven't changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With people being told to stay in their homes and practice social distancing from anyone who doesn't live in their household, the 39-year-old actress is content with spending her days doting on her two children.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I was planning to nest at home and spend time and really good quality time with our new baby, so not much of that has changed. The difference is we're not having any visitors.''
