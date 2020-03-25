Jenna Dewan felt a ''little bit more calm and peace'' when welcoming her second child.

The 'Step Up' star - who is already a mom to Everly, six, who she has with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - welcomed son Callum into the world a few weeks ago with her fiancé Steve Kazee and admits she was able to ''enjoy'' the birth a bit more because she knew what to expect.

She said: ''I'd heard this from a lot of people, that there's something that happens with the second baby, that there's a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what's happening. Knowing what's coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it's so true.''

Jenna had asked Steve to be on hand to play 'The Devi Prayer,' which is a 20 minute Sanskrit prayer that helps with meditation and relaxation, if she needed it and she ended up giving birth with the calming sound in the background.

She added: ''It's a very peaceful song. It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, 'If I ever start to look like I'm getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.' He was actually born to that song.''

And the 39-year-old actress admits it was ''incredible'' seeing her partner Steve ''transform'' into a father when Callum was born and described it as a ''bonding experience''.

She told People magazine: ''It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son. He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I've ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you're transformed at the end of it.''