Jenna Dewan feels ''very empowered'' by motherhood.

The 'Step Up' actress - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee - has said that being a mother has made her feel as though she can ''accomplish anything''.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. [When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.''

Earlier this month, 43-year-old Steve said he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

He said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''

And the Tony winner isn't the only one excited for Jenna's pregnancy, as the 38-year-old actress recently revealed her daughter Everly can't wait to be a big sister.

Everly has even been monitoring her mother's diet to make sure she only eats food that is ''good for the baby''.

Jenna explained: ''She's too excited. I go to eat something and she's like, 'Mom? Is that good for the baby?' She rates me!

''I have to be honest. I had candy corn the other day and I was like, 'No, it's not,' and she was like, 'Hmm, should put that back.' And I was like, 'Oh my God!' ''