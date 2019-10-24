Jenna Dewan fears she may have upset Beyonce's fanbase.

The 38-year-old star confessed to being irked by Beyonce's dance moves during the early years of her career - but Jenna quickly issued an apology to the pop star and her loyal fans.

Asked about her frustrations with dancing musicians, Jenna explained on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': ''When they walk in heels, but they walk. They walk like this...''

The brunette beauty - who announced in September that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee - then imitated the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker's early moves.

Jenna didn't initially mention Beyonce by name, but the show's host asked who she thought was particularly guilty of the irksome strut.

She replied: ''Uh, okay, y'all are going to kill me ... but back in the day Beyonce did that.''

However, she quickly added: ''Now she walks perfectly through her heels. The whole world is about to come for me right now.

''Beehive, I love BAE.''

Meanwhile, Jenna - who has a six-year-old daughter called Everly from her relationship with Channing Tatum - previously revealed she's been craving ''7-Eleven Slurpees'' and Cheetos during her pregnancy.

She said: ''All I want is, like, 7-Eleven Slurpees or Cheetos.

''I'm a super healthy eater. I love eating healthy, vegetarian, all that stuff. And now I'm like, 'Give me anything!' Like, chips. It's so bad.''

Jenna's daughter is also ''thrilled'' at the idea of having a younger sibling.

She explained: ''[Everly] is so thrilled. I knew she would be happy 'cause she's been asking for this.

''But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, 'This is the best day of my life...'

''Everywhere we go, she pulls up my shirt, so everywhere we go she'll be like, 'There's a baby in this belly!' And then she's like, 'Don't you wanna touch it?'... She's so proud.''