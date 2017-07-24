Jenna Dewan Tatum says her husband Channing Tatum is like Bear Grylls.

The 'Step Up' star's spouse is a big fan of nature and the great outdoors, so much so that the duo spent time at a wilderness camp recently with their four-year-old daughter Everly.

She said: ''I call [him] Bear Grylls. He really loves being outdoors, nature. So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan. And I can't even tell you where it was because that's part of the deal.

''If you tell anyone, you can never come back. There's no address, there's no Wi-Fi, there's no service. There's, like, one little internet cabin.''

And the 36-year-old actress admits she found it difficult to disconnect from the outside world at first.

Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, she added: ''The first day, you're fiending. You're like, 'I need to know my emails!' And then one day, I was like, 'I'm going to go take a walk,' and Chan was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to take a walk, too,''' she continued. ''We ended up at the internet café. I was like, 'I know where you were. I see you!'''

Jenna met Channing on the set of 2006 movie 'Step Up' and she previously revealed she is more confident about confronting problems in their relationship now than she was when she was younger as she is prepared for the fall-out.

Asked her biggest relationship challenge, she said: ''Communication. You change when you're together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn't want to make too many waves.

''Now it's like, 'This is how I'm feeling.' You have to be OK with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won't be OK for a while.''