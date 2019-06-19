Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee made their public debut as a couple at 'WWE Raw' on Monday (17.06.19).

The 38-year-old actress and dancer was first pictured with Steve back in October last year, and earlier this month the pair went Instagram official with their romance.

Now the lovebirds have documented their date night to the wrestling show, after Jenna revealed her beau is a massive fan of pro wrestling.

Steve, 43, shared a black and white selfie of the pair in the car on the way to 'Raw', and captioned the post on his Instagram Stories: ''Baby's first Raw.''

Whilst Jenna shared a series of pictures, including one of the couple meeting current Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

She wrote: ''This. Was. Fun. Thank you @wwe for my first Raw.''

Commenting on their relationship, an insider told E! News: ''Jenna and Steve are crazy about each other and have a great relationship.

''He is very mature and there's no drama. It's just easy and comfortable.''

Earlier this month, Jenna uploaded the first image of herself with Steve to her Instagram account, letting her 5.6 million followers know she's found ''peace'' with the hunk.

Referencing a quote about peace she'd posted just one hour previous, Jenna wrote: ''Speaking of peace.... (sic)''

The quote Jenna had shared spoke about the meaning of peace, as it said: ''To experience peace does not mean that your life is always blissful. It means that you are capable of tapping into a blissful state of mind amidst the normal chaos of life.''

Meanwhile, although this is the first time Steve has been seen on the 'Step Up' star's page, he previously gushed over his girlfriend on his own Instagram account in a touching post for Valentine's Day (14.02.19).

He wrote at the time: ''Somehow, inexplicably, I've been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don't know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here's looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love (sic)''

Jenna was previously married to her 'Step Up' co-star Channing Tatum - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Everly - before their divorce last year, and recently admitted she lived with a Peruvian tribe for two weeks following the split, where she was able to ''connect to something greater than [herself]''.

She said: ''It's no secret I had, like, a very intense year and a lot of change.

''I'm a hippie at heart.

''I'm sort of a seeker. I sort of like to do practices and rituals and things that sort of connect me to something greater than myself, like bigger than myself.

''Through that, I used a lot of those sort of techniques to help me through change and crazy year.

''There's a lot of personal stories, there's a lot that I go into.

''I went to Peru, I lived there for two weeks with this tribe. I've always been that type of person.''