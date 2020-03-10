Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have welcomed their first child together.

The 'Step Up' star and her fiancé took to social media on Tuesday (10.01.20) to announce the arrival of a baby boy, who they have called Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside a picture of her cradling her baby son: ''And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ... Welcome to the world you little angel! ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20 (sic)''

Whilst Steve shared a picture of his little one holding his finger, as he wrote: ''In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20 (sic)''

Prior to the baby's arrival, Steve previously admitted he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

He said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''

The couple recently got engaged and they shared how excited they were about sharing their ''lifetime'' together with one another.

Sharing a snap of the pair kissing as Jenna shows off her engagement ring on Instagram, she wrote: ''A lifetime to love and grow with you ... you have my heart. (sic)''

Jenna is already a mother to Everly, six, who she has with ex Channing Tatum.