Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are officially divorced.

The former couple - who announced their split in April 2018 after nine years of marriage - are both now officially out of wedlock after a court agreed on their divorce, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The duo have yet to work out a custody agreement over their six-year-old daughter, Everly, or how they wish to share their property.

Jenna and Channing are in a great place with their respective partners, with the 'Step Up' actress expecting a baby with her partner Steve Kazee whilst Channing has been dating British singer Jessie J.

Meanwhile, Jenna previously confessed she ''let herself grieve'' over the end of her marriage to Channing.

She said: ''People are like, 'How do you get through this?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.''

At the time of their split, the couple released a joint statement to confirm they had ''lovingly chosen to separate''.

It reads: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

''We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna (sic)''