Jemima Kirke wants to get married again - ''for the party''.

The former 'Girls' star was previously wed to lawyer Michael Mosberg - the father of her children Rafaella, eight, and six-year-old Memphis - and is now dating Alex Cameron, and though she already thinks of the musician as her ''husband'', she's keen to make their union official so they can enjoy a day of celebrations.

Asked if she'd marry again, Jemima - whose partner is currently in hospital after breaking his wrists in a fall - said: ''For the wedding, for the party. But I always call him my husband anyway. Boyfriend isn't a real title. And I've been saying 'husband' a lot at the hospital, of course, because it has a lot more power with the nurses.''

While the 34-year-old star is happy with Alex, they don't live together and she admitted she's surprised to have settled down with a musician.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: ''I am, I really am [happy]. I never thought I wanted to be with another artist. It just felt like it could be an explosion of narcissism, with no balance. And it can be sometimes.''

Of not living together, she added: ''He is still very much my boyfriend. The kids love him, but they already have a dad.''

When her friend Lena Dunham cast her in 'Girls', Jemima was a ''reluctant actress'' because her career as an artist came first.

She said: ''I'm much more comfortable with it now but I was protective of my career as a painter, because I know that the title 'actor' - if you have any recognition for being an actor - will swallow up anything else that you do.

''I also believed the message from the art world that, if you are a serious artist, that is what you devote your life to, and that it's obsessive and crazy and all-consuming. But as you get older, you work really hard to try and undo those archetypes.''