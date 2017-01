The actress and the former lawyer wed in 2009 and called time on their marriage last summer (16), according to Us Weekly.

Jemima met Mosberg during a rehab stint. The couple shares daughter Rafaella, six, and son Memphis, four. Kirke is also stepmother to her soon-to-be ex's two kids from a previous relationship.

Mosberg recently opened rehab clinic, The Hook Recovery Center, in Red Hook, Brooklyn.