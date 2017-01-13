Jemima Kirke has split from her husband.

The 'Girls' actress and former lawyer Michael Mosberg - who have children Rafaella, six, and Memphis, four, together - went their separate ways last summer after seven years of marriage, sources told Us Weekly magazine.

And another insider told the publication that Michael - who also has two other children from a past relationship - was using exclusive invite-only dating app Raya back in July.

It is not clear why the couple, who tied the knot in 2009, have separated.

Jemima previously revealed she met Michael while in rehab for ''everything, partying'' in her 20s.

And speaking during an interview last year, she admitted her spouse - who has set up a rehab centre in Brooklyn - was worried about the fact she had began drinking again socially.

She said: ''Mike was nervous at first. He said, 'Look, I would never tell you what to do; you are an adult -- just don't f**k it up.' He had every right to be scared, he knew my story.

''But I was a different person back then. I was in my early 20s. I didn't have children.''

And the 31-year-old actress insisted she isn't an addict, despite her stints in rehab.

She said: ''The reason I never talked about it before is because I wasn't sure what the f**k I was.

''When you are in rehab, and after it, you think you are an addict. I didn't feel that the label fitted, but I was scared that if I abandoned it, then I would go right back to where I was. That is the message sent to you when you are in these establishments...

'I don't believe that everyone who has an alcohol problem or a drug problem is an alcoholic or an addict. There is such a thing as a problem and not a 'condition', and I think that is what I had. People can drink and use drugs circumstantially, and people can change and outgrow behaviours.'