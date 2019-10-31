Movie director Matt Reeves has now confirmed that Jeffrey Wright will play James Gordon in 'The Batman'.
Jeffrey Wright will play James Gordon in 'The Batman'.
The 53-year-old actor - who previously starred in the James Bond movies 'Casino Royale' and 'Quantum of Solace' - has been attached to the much-anticipated project for some time, but director Matt Reeves has now confirmed he'll play the police commissioner of Gotham City.
Reeves confirmed the news via a GIF posted on Twitter, which he captioned: ''Tweet! #Gordon [bat emoji] (sic)''
The upcoming movie will see Robert Pattinson assume the role of the iconic superhero, replacing Ben Affleck as Batman.
And the 33-year-old actor recently teased details of the film, suggesting his Batman could have a dark side.
The 'Twilight' star explained: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character.
''I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.''
Pattinson also revealed he is looking forward to working with Reeves.
He shared: ''I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''
Pattinson will be joined on set by Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano, who have been cast as Catwoman and The Riddler respectively.
However, the London-born actor previously admitted to being ''furious'' when news of him playing Batman was leaked early.
He said: ''When that thing leaked, I was f***ing furious.
''Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
What kind of idea do you cook up for a social game night when you're...
What if the asteroid that destroyed the dinosaurs missed? Well in Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur,...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...
Following Katniss Everdeen's escape from the catastrophic 75th Hunger Games with mentor Haymitch and two...
President Snow has a message for the people of Panem in a mock propaganda clip...
It's hardly surprising that laconic filmmaker Jim Jarmusch (Broken Flowers) has created such an inventively...
An ancient vampire named Adam is desperate to remain hidden from the world in his...
After 2012's The Hunger Games caught us off-guard with its subtle themes, this sequel more...
Adam is a centuries old vampire who has a deep passion for music of all...