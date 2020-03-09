Jeffrey Wright bonded with Matt Reeves over their love of Adam West's Batman.

The 'Westworld' star will play Gotham City's Police Commissioner James Gordon in Matt's 'The Batman', and Jeffrey admits that both he and the filmmaker were fans of Adam's portrayal of the iconic superhero during the 1960s.

Discussing his involvement in the film, Jeffery told CNET: ''I was a bit of a fan of Batman comics, and comics generally, growing up. But I was a lunatic Adam West Batman fan. And Matt Reeves, who is directing the movie, was as well.

''And we were talking about it and he said, 'In my mind, that wasn't camp'. Now, this is not to say that we're doing an Adam West Batman in any respect. But that for me was easily my dive into the Batman cosmos.

''Matt and I agree it wasn't camp for us, it was deadly serious for an eight-year-old kid. Deadly serious with the most tricked-out heroic technology and bells and whistles this side of James Bond.

''If you look back at it within context, man, it was as Batman as anything. The pastel tones harken back to the original Bob Kane/Bill Finger stuff. That was my early and much-appreciated introduction into Gotham.''

Robert Pattinson will play the lead role in the film, and the 'Twilight Saga' star is aware that his casting as Batman has divided opinion.

However, the actor has urged audiences to reserve judgement until they have seen him as the Caped Crusader.

The 33-year-old star said: ''I'm only worried about if people like it when it's done.

''Right now, people can think what they want.''

He also previously vowed to push the boundaries ''as far as possible'' in the film, which is slated for release in 2021.

Robert said: ''In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it can possibly go.

''And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.''