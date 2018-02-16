Jeffrey Tambor is ''profoundly disappointed'' after being officially axed from 'Transparent'.

Amazon Studios have confirmed they have let the 73-year-old actor go from the show after carrying out an internal investigation in the wake of sexual harassment allegations being made against him, but he has slammed their inquiry as ''deeply flawed and biased''.

Jeffrey - who has played transgender character Maura Pfefferman on the show for the past four seasons - said in a statement: ''I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon's handling of these false accusations against me.

''I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway's unfair characterisation of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates.

''In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon.

''Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicised atmosphere that afflicted our set.

''As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself.

''I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak. (sic)''

Jeffrey's comments come after the streaming giant revealed they have taken ''definitive action'' following their investigation.

'Transparent' creator Jill Soloway said in a statement: ''We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for 'Transparent' since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community.

''We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.

''I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires.''

In November, Jeffrey announced he had quit 'Transparent' following the allegations.

He said in a statement: ''Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.

''I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to 'Transparent'.''