The veteran musician issued a call to aspiring filmmakers last month (Dec16), urging them to enter the global contest by creating promos for his songs Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Bennie and the Jets, which were all released in the early 1970s, before promotional clips accompanied singles.

The competition, linked to the 50th anniversary of Sir Elton's musical partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin, was launched in collaboration with YouTube bosses. Elton and Bernie will be among the judges selecting the three winning entries, and now the names of their fellow panellists have been revealed.

Jenkins, whose Moonlight drama is hotly-tipped to land a number of Oscar nominations, and DreamWorks Animation CEO Katzenberg will be joined by Melina Matsoukas, who has worked with Beyonce and Rihanna on videos for Formation and We Found Love.

Celebrating the news in a statement, Katzenberg writes: "I can think of no better way to start the new year than to embark on this new journey with Elton, as he brings phenomenal creativity and innovation to YouTube."

Jenkins admits he is excited to see what filmmakers come up with for the videos, and he hopes the ideas will "push boundaries and defy expectations", while Matsoukas insists it is "a dream to be part of this program, which is providing that opportunity for emerging directors and redefining the relationship between such an iconic artist and his fans through video."

The winners will be given the funds to turn their ideas into professional videos, which will premiere on YouTube this summer (17). They will also receive $10,000 (£7,900) to support their filmmaking futures.