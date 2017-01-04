Hayden, who was married to actress Eva Marie Saint, passed away on Christmas Eve (24Dec16) at his home in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, according the The Hollywood Reporter.

Hayden began his career in the 1950s and directed, produced, and wrote several TV shows and movies, including The Andy Griffith Show and Magnum, P.I.

He also directed his Oscar-winning wife in stage shows Summer and Smoke, Desire Under the Elms, Candida, The Fatal Weakness, Duet for One, Death of a Salesman, The Country Girl and TV series Omnibus. They also appeared together on stage in Love Letters and On the Divide.