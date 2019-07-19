'The Walking Dead' creator has hinted at a Negan spin-off comic.

This month the long-running comic series came to a surprising end with issue #192 but arch-villain Negan, played in the TV series by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is still alive and creator Robert Kirkman hasn't ruled out creating a new series of comics around the character.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, he said: ''Negan is alive. I think that's a cool tidbit. He's still out there, theoretically living in that farmhouse, so there might be a story to be told there.

''It's possible that that's my escape hatch if my career takes a hard nosedive -- I'll just roll out a Negan comic when I'm 42. But yeah, there's no plans as of yet, but there's an option there.''

While the comic book series has ended, the TV show continues and in the ninth series of the smash TV show, the barbed-wire-wrapped-baseball-bat wielding thug was incarcerated for his crimes by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

'The Walking Dead' showrunner Angela Kang has hinted that Negan's time in jail might soon be up and fans will find ''some satisfaction'' with a new storyline.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''We had a whole year with him in his cell, so I think after his heroic rescue of Judith, people might've noticed that when he was in that bed in the infirmary, he was not tied up or cuffed. So we're dealing with the next stage of what things are for Negan. I think for people who have been wanting us to release the Negan, there will be some satisfaction there.''