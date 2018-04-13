Jeffrey Dean Morgan was injured when Dwayne Johnson landed on top of him for a stunt.

The 51-year-old actor plays Agent Russell in 'Rampage' and is involved in a fight scene with Dwayne's character, Davis Okoye, and joked that when Dwayne landed on top of him, he heard the ''wind come out of him and his ribs crack''.

He said: ''Dwayne's got a lot of energy so you got to bring it, but kind of going nose-to-nose with him makes you realise, 'I'm a small human being.' I'm as tall as he is, about, but my God, he's built like a huge freezer and he feels like it. We did a stunt at one point in the movie and if you see it you'll know exactly what I'm talking about; he landed on top of me and I was supposed to be unconscious and it made a sound come out of my body that I didn't know I could possibly make. Like real high, the wind came out of me and the ribs cracking and then he started giggling. I'm like, 'Great, we're going to have to do it again.'''

And Jeffrey really enjoyed working with Dwayne because he can ''make fun of himself''.

Speaking on Good Morning America, he added: ''Because he is able to make fun of himself a little bit, I think that it makes us love him. I mean, he's obviously huge and a big muscly dude, but I think ... it helps so much if the action star can be relatable. It's kind of who he is in real life. No one does what he does ... in this world of action, which has kind of propelled him to the top of this world.''