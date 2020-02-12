Jeffrey Dean Morgan's alpaca has died.

The 'Walking Dead' star took to Twitter on Wednesday (12.02.20) to reveal the sad news that his pet alpaca Snowball has passed away, after having previously spoken about how ''sick'' the animal was.

He wrote: ''Bad night and morning for us. Snowball I think had one hell of a life... just said my goodbyes. Wasn't easy, but I do know it was the right thing. He will be missed greatly at mischief farm. Xxxjd thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. (sic)''

Jeffrey, 53, spent days taking care of Snowball - whom he ''inherited'' when he purchased his farmland, which he has named Mischief Farm - before his passing.

He had tweeted earlier this week: ''Gonna be a long night for me and snowball. We inherited this sweet boy when we got mischief. He's sick. Vet came today, I had high hopes, but I think he's just tuckered out. So tonight, I'll be keeping him company, telling him stories...and we'll see what tomorrow brings. Xojd&sb (sic)''

And whilst Snowball managed to make it through Monday (10.02.20) night, it was a different story on Tuesday (11.02.20) as the alpaca's condition deteriorated.

Jeffrey wrote on social media: ''Well. Lots of stories told. We still here. Cold. Long damn night. Snowball hanging in... and turns out... the best listener I've ever known. Gotta try to get him on his feet. We shall see... thanks for all the well wishes. Truly. Xojd

''S**t. Snowball can't, won't stand. Lifted him up 4 times... 4 times back down to floor. Its about making him as comfy as possible... give him and medicine another day... maybe two. Has to be, IS, a quality of life question. Right now, sadly, it's not good. We'll keep trying. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the actor and his wife Hilarie Burton previously adopted an ''inseparable'' emu and donkey named Jack and Diane in 2018, after discovering their one-of-a-kind love story on social media.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue revealed at the time: ''Loading up the trailer with our super star donkey emu team. We loaded Jack first and Diane stayed near him looking concerned. Once he was out of sight she frantically drummed for him. She willingly loaded up and has settled down next to Jack. We decided to leave in the wee hours so we can get them to their new home before lunch and have some good daylight time for them to get settled. Emus also travel better at night when it's dark. We will be on the road for the next couple of hours while Jack and Diane sleep. They will wake up and be at their new home with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton.

''We are excited and hope that everyone can keep up with Jack and Diane at their new home. Jeffrey frequently posts pictures of his farm and animals on social media. (sic)''