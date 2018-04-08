Jeffrey Dean Morgan thinks 'The Watchmen' was ''ahead of its time''.

The 51-year-old actor played Edward Blake aka The Comedian in DC Comics movie back in 2009 and although the film received a polarising reaction from both audiences and critics, Morgan admitted he is ''extremely proud of it''.

He told Variety: ''I'm very proud of that movie. People are still finding it and watching it and I think it'll have fans forever.

''I think it was ahead of its time. I don't know what else to say, other than I'm extremely proud of it.

''Not long ago, I caught the second half of the film, just flipping channels, and loved it. It was great.''

The film is a dark satirical take on the superhero genre, the film is set in an alternate history in the year of 1985 at the height of the Cold War.

A group of retired American superheroes investigate the murder of one of their own before uncovering an elaborate and deadly conspiracy, while their moral limitations are challenged by the complex nature of the circumstances.

Morgan starred alongside Malin Akerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley and Patrick Wilson.

The 'Walking Dead' star has continued working within the DC Universe after playing Bruce Wayne's father in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

And recently Ezra Miller - who plays Barry Allen aka The Flash in the DC Extended Universe - said he would love to see Morgan and Laura Cohan back as Thomas and Martha Wayne.

Asked if Morgan should return to the series, he said: Oh, hell yeah. I think he's amazing...And I think he would fall right into what is becoming a very, very serious ensemble of actors.

''I'm so excited about Kiersey Clemons (who will play Iris West). I'm so excited about Billy Crudup (The Flash's father). I just couldn't be more stoked about the names involved so far.''