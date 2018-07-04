'The Walking Dead' star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has slammed ''rude and creepy'' fans for turning up at his house.
The 52-year-old actor - who lives with his wife Hilarie Burton and their son Augustus, eight, and fourth-month-old daughter George Virginia - has taken to Twitter to make his anger towards his own fans public.
He wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Dear people that think it's a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door... it's not a good plan. It's rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And... you're being recorded. (sic)''
Hilarie, 36, subsequently retweeted her husband's post, and she added: ''Nothing makes me angrier.''
In recent years, Jeffrey has become best known for his starring role in the popular TV horror series 'The Walking Dead'.
The actor plays the part of Negan on the hit show, but Hilarie previously admitted her husband doesn't always enjoy the fame and attention that has recently come his way.
She shared: ''I feel like I've kind of had to turn into this like raging bully to protect him!
''Like I've got my hand out a lot, you know, you turn into, not to be a stereotype, but a b***h! You gotta protect the home front!''
Despite being a world-famous star, Jeffrey actually prefers the quiet life and spending time with his family.
Hilarie describes her husband - who was previously married to Anya Longwell from 1992 until 2003 - as ''shy'' and distinctly different to his more aggressive on-screen persona.
She said: ''It's different. Jeffrey is such a sweet, quiet, kind of shy guy, and so to see that performance, and have people now that we're out in public kind of expect that out of him - he's an introvert.''
