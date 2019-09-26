Jeff Lynne has announced the release of new Elo album 'From Out of Nowhere'.

The 71-year-old rocker has shared the title song from the upcoming LP with Electric Light Orchestra, which is about everybody holding onto ''hope'' in dark times.

He said: '''From Out of Nowhere'' -- that's exactly where it came from.

''That's the first one I wrote for this album and it's kind of like that.''

The follow-up to 2015's 'Alone in the Universe' will be released on November 1.

The prolific star revealed back in 2016 he was already coming up with ideas for the album.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I've started thinking of it yeah - I've got some bits. I've just started really because I only just finished the last album. So over the next couple of months I'll be trying to knock some tunes out.''

In 2014, Jeff took up some production duties on Take That's seventh studio album 'III', but he ruled out a collaboration on the forthcoming ELO album.

When asked about the possibility, he said: ''No it's just been me doing it. I haven't really got any plans to work with anybody really - just by myself, doing it, making the album.''

Considering his previous production services there was speculation of a partnership with Gary Barlow, but Jeff was adamant about flying solo.

He said: ''I like Gary very much - although I haven't seen him for a while.''

Jeff has seen a renaissance in recent years with a new generation embracing the legendary rockers off the back of a successful tour and record.

ELO played a triumphant set at Glastonbury Festival in 2016.

He said of the performance: ''It was just a great end to an amazing tour. We did 19 shows and sold them all out in big arenas, so I can't complain about anything right now.''

In 2014, Jeff played his first gig in 25 years at London's Hyde Park.

'From Out of Nowhere' is available to pre-order now.

The 'From Out of Nowhere' track-listing is

1. 'From Out Of Nowhere

2. 'Help Yourself'

3. 'All My Love'

4. 'Down Came The Rain'

5. 'Losing You'

6. 'One More Time'

7. 'Sci-Fi Woman'

8. 'Goin' Out On Me'

9. 'Time Of Our Life'

10. 'Songbird'