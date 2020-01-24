Jeff Lynne's Elo have announced a European tour for later this year.

The 72-year-old rocker and the Electric Light Orchestra will support their latest LP, 'From Out of Nowhere' - the follow-up to 2015's 'Alone in the Universe' - with a tour with the same name, which kicks off in Oslo, Norway, on September 19, and wrapping in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 21.

The run will also see the 'Don't Bring Me Down' hitmakers play two consecutive nights at London's The O2 arena, starting on October 5, as well as dates in Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin, and Belfast, Ireland.

Jeff announced: ''The audiences in the UK and Europe were so good.

''We're looking forward to bringing a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can't wait!''

The group reunited at London's BST Hyde Park in summer 2014, for their first concert in 25 years, and Jeff recently admitted he's been blown away by the reaction to their return.

He said: ''I can't believe it's gone as well as it has.

''I was worried about it.

''Would people still know who we were?

''We'd taken 30 years off! But we went down a storm, and it's been like that ever since.''

Jeff has seen a renaissance in recent years with a new generation embracing the legendary rockers.

ELO played a triumphant set at Glastonbury Festival in 2016.

He said of the performance: ''It was just a great end to an amazing tour. We did 19 shows and sold them all out in big arenas, so I can't complain about anything right now.''

Tickets for the 'From Out of Nowhere' tour go on sale on January 31 at 9am from LiveNation.com

The tour dates are:

September 19, Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

September 21, Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden

September 23, Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

September 26, Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

September 27, Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

September 30, Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

October 2, Amsterdam Ziggo Drome, Netherlands

October 5, London The O2, UK

October 6, London The O2, UK

October 11, Birmingham Arena, UK

October16, Manchester Arena, UK

October 18, Belfast SSE Arena, UK

October 19, Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

October 21, Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK