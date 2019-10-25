Jeff Goldblum and Miley Cyrus have teamed up to release a song.

The 67-year-old Hollywood star - who is a keen musician and has previously released an album with his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - joined forces with the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker for his new song, 'The Thrill is Gone'.

Speaking about the forthcoming release, the 'Independence Day' star said: ''Hearing the one and only Miley Cyrus sing one of our arrangements is both surreal and mesmerising. I can't stop listening. It's perfect.''

The duet will appear on Jeff's upcoming album, 'I Shouldn't Be Telling You This'.

On the album, Jeff also sings alongside Sharon Van Etten and Anna Calvi.

Jeff's debut album, 'The Capitol Studio Sessions' was a huge success, reaching No.1 on the US Billboard Jazz Album chart.

He also made an appearance with his band at Glastonbury earlier this year, where he played the 'Jurassic Park' theme.

The popular actor previously revealed that he started to learn to play the piano at a young age.

He said: ''I'm from Pittsburgh and was one of four kids, so our parents got us music lessons, very wisely and nicely and life-changing-ly.

''I had a facility for it. But I didn't yet know the joys of discipline.''