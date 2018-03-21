Jeff Goldblum has hinted that Laura Dern could be making a cameo in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The 65-year-old actor is reprising his role from the original 1993 movie 'Jurassic Park' as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm in the upcoming dinosaur film.

And Jeff teased Laura, who also starred in the original blockbuster, may be set to join him as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler.

Jeff told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't want to pass on gossip like my character, but it would be good news to me and to everyone, [to] millions and billions of people all over the world... all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns.''

Laura, 51, has previously admitted she would love to reprise the role.

The 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''[It] could be fun. I mean, I love Ellie Sattler. She's a tough feminist! We need her back.''

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and directed by J. A. Bayona - is set to open in cinemas this summer.

Universal has already commissioned a third 'Jurassic World' movie for 2021, which would be the sixth film in the franchise.

Laura recently revealed Steven Spielberg, who directed the first 'Jurassic Park' movie, was present at the birth of her children.

The 71-year-old director - who raises seven children with wife Kate Capshaw - formed a close bond with the actress after they were ''buddied up'' when a hurricane hit the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where they were filming the dinosaur blockbuster, and the experience made them become like ''family'' to one another.

Laura - who has children Ellery 16, and Jaya, 13, with ex-husband Ben Harper - said: ''Going through an experience like that is life-altering. Steven and I were buddies through the hurricane - everyone got buddied up - and by the time the film finished, we were family. He and his wife were at the hospital when I gave birth. We've been at each other's children's celebrations and birthdays. Our friendship has meant the world to me.''