Jeff Goldblum wants to collaborate with Migos.

The 65-year-old 'Jurassic Park' actor recently posted a picture on Instagram with Quavo from the American hip-hop group, and Jeff - who is a jazz pianist in the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - admitted he would be ''thrilled'' to work with them.

In an interview with Vice, Jeff said: ''I loved meeting him! We were shopping and we started to talk and took some pictures together and I was very thrilled to meet him.

''Mhm. Oh my gosh, I'd be thrilled to do any, any little thing with him and them. Yeah that would be a lot of fun. It could go anywhere! That's a great idea.''

Jeff has just starred as the Grandmaster in the hit 'Thor: Ragnarok' film and is set to reprise his role as Dr Ian Malcom in the upcoming 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom' movie.

But despite having a busy filming schedule over the last year - he also lent his voice to Wes Anderson's new movie 'Isle of Dogs' - Jeff may find time to collaborate with the hip-hop group.

Following the Grammy awards this year, Migos believe they were ''cheated'' after not picking up a single award.

The hip-hop trio - Quavo, Takeoff and Offset - were nominated for Best Rap Album for 'Culture' and Best Rap Performance for 'Bad and Boujee', but lost out to Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN' and 'HUMBLE' respectively.

However, the 'Slippery' hitmakers - who released part two of the record, 'Culture II', last month - have vowed to come back stronger at next year's ceremony.

Offset - who is engaged to rapper Cardi B - said: ''They cheated us.''

Quavo added: ''There was nothing bigger than the f**king 'Culture' album this whole last year!

''They're scared to handle the three-headed monster ... Ooh! [But] we'll be back next year.

''We'll be f**king back next year!''