'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' star Jeff Goldblum has signed a record deal at the age of 65 after label bosses spotted his talent on a UK chat show.
Jeff Goldblum is to release his debut album at the age of 65.
The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' star has signed a deal with Universal's Decca Records to release a jazz album after industry execs spotted him accompanying singer Gregory Porter on the piano during a performance on 'The Graham Norton Show'.
Jeff said: ''I'm so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,''
The 'Independence Day' star and jazz enthusiast learned to play the piano as a child and performed in the cocktail lounges of Pittsburgh as a teenager.
Jeff has been performing with his own jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - thought to be named after a lady he knew while growing up - since the 1990s.
He regularly performs at the Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles, hosting a jazz variety show.
Record bosses were so impressed by his performance on the UK chat show they flew straight to Los Angeles to meet with him and his debut album will be released later this year.
Decca director of A&R Tom Lewis said in a statement: ''As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,
''He's a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff's music into people's homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.''
