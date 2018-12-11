Jeff Goldblum has admitted he loves to search for his own memes online to see what his fans are creating using his own image.
Jeff Goldblum checks out his own memes online.
The 'Jurassic Park' star has admitted he gets ''a kick out of'' seeing the kind of things his fans post about him every day, including their tattoos and references to his bare chested scene in the 1993 blockbuster.
Appearing on 'The Project', he said: ''I must say, I'm a little bit of an idiot. I don't mind going on Instagram [and checking the] hashtag Jeff Goldblum.
''And checking out what people have said, and pictures they've posted and what tattoos they've gotten of me. I get a kick out of it. I think it's very funny.''
The infamous 'Jurassic Park' scene has become a viral hit, with fans getting ink of the movie moment and posting various takes on the 'Sexy Jeff Goldblum' meme.
Opening up about the scene itself, Jeff previously suggested his scientist alter ego Ian Malcolm's style choice made perfect sense.
He previously said: ''It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever.
''All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that.''
Now, the 66-year-old star has admitted he still works out to keep up his physique, and he joked he is ''proud'' of his body.
He laughed: ''I'm proud of my pectoral accomplishments!''
Meanwhile, Jeff has two sons - Charlie, three, and River, 19 months - with his wife Emilie Livingston, and he recently revealed he was glad he waited until later in life to have children.
He explained: ''I am glad I didn't have kids until now really. I don't know that I was equipped and I was busy and probably more self involved than I'm possibly capable of now, we'll see. I do enjoy my kids now.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...