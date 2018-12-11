Jeff Goldblum checks out his own memes online.

The 'Jurassic Park' star has admitted he gets ''a kick out of'' seeing the kind of things his fans post about him every day, including their tattoos and references to his bare chested scene in the 1993 blockbuster.

Appearing on 'The Project', he said: ''I must say, I'm a little bit of an idiot. I don't mind going on Instagram [and checking the] hashtag Jeff Goldblum.

''And checking out what people have said, and pictures they've posted and what tattoos they've gotten of me. I get a kick out of it. I think it's very funny.''

The infamous 'Jurassic Park' scene has become a viral hit, with fans getting ink of the movie moment and posting various takes on the 'Sexy Jeff Goldblum' meme.

Opening up about the scene itself, Jeff previously suggested his scientist alter ego Ian Malcolm's style choice made perfect sense.

He previously said: ''It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever.

''All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that.''

Now, the 66-year-old star has admitted he still works out to keep up his physique, and he joked he is ''proud'' of his body.

He laughed: ''I'm proud of my pectoral accomplishments!''

Meanwhile, Jeff has two sons - Charlie, three, and River, 19 months - with his wife Emilie Livingston, and he recently revealed he was glad he waited until later in life to have children.

He explained: ''I am glad I didn't have kids until now really. I don't know that I was equipped and I was busy and probably more self involved than I'm possibly capable of now, we'll see. I do enjoy my kids now.''