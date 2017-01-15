Actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston are expecting their second child together.
The Independence Day: Resurgence star's Olympic gymnast wife made the exciting announcement on her Instagram account on Saturday (14Jan17).
"Round and round we go!" she wrote in the caption to a photo featuring herself balancing on a wooden barrel. "I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April!!! #growingfamily #love".
The new baby will be joining 15-month-old big brother Charlie Ocean in the household.
Before welcoming little Charlie in 2015, Jeff was childless, despite having been married twice before, to actress Patricia Gaul and his The Fly co-star Geena Davis.
Jeff was 62 years old when he became a father for the first time and being a new dad in his 60s was something he never foresaw for himself.
"I never seriously considered it until Emilie," he told Parade magazine of his thoughts on parenthood. "I'm at a different place now. I was enthusiastic to marry her and try to have a baby."
Jeff and Emilie, who is 30 years his junior, were only trying for a month before they found out about their impending arrival the day before their wedding back in November, 2014.
And the birth date of baby Charlie ended up being more miraculous and special than the couple could have ever imagined.
"The day before our wedding, Emilie found out she was pregnant and told me. Charlie was born on (American holiday) Independence Day, July 4, while we were shooting Independence Day: Resurgence in Albuquerque!" he laughed.
