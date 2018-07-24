Jeff Goldblum's children aren't allowed to use technology at home.

The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' star has two sons, three-year-old Charlie and 15-month-old River, with his wife Emilie Livingston, and she has revealed the couple don't allow either of their tots to play with phones or tablets in the house, so they can ''create their own little world'' using their imagination.

Emilie said: ''Every day I'm amazed at how brilliant and creative they are. We don't do cell phones or iPads, so they're pretty immersed in nature. They create their own little world.''

Not having technology in the house has worked wonders for the 65-year-old actor's home though, as Emilie even admits their sons are keen to help around the house with chores.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Yesterday, Charlie wanted to help clean because I was cleaning the kitchen. And he cleaned his whole play space. He did an amazing job. He's only 3.''

Meanwhile, the 'Fly' actor previously admitted he doesn't regret waiting until he was in his 60s to have children, because he is now more equipped to face the ''challenges'' of raising children.

He said: ''I'm glad I waited. It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to. What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them.''

And the actor also admitted he ''wildly'' appreciates becoming a father for the first time in his 60s.

He said: ''I feel right on schedule and I love our two boys. Everything seemed to happen perfectly. I appreciate it wildly. It's challenging [to fit in date night]. But we're very focused. We do OK. We have nice people who help us and they allow us to go on a sweet date night here and there.''