Jeff Goldblum loved dressing up in black again while shooting 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The 65-year-old actor is reprising his role as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm - which he played in the original 'Jurassic Park' movie and its sequel - in the upcoming fifth movie in the dino-franchise and loved being able to talk about science again.

While speaking to the Playback Podcast on Variety, Goldblum said: ''I enjoyed getting a chance to dress up in black again and say a couple of things about science and being a proponent of science.

''The human curiosity and investigation and fact-based storehouse that we have is deeply valuable and must be esteemed and celebrated, but those who would use the animal kingdom and our scientific achievement and knowledge for profit or cheap entertainment or ticket sales or, heaven forbid, militaristic power or leverage, 'Woe be to them'.

''So I liked getting another crack at that.''

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and directed by J. A. Bayona - is set to open in cinemas this summer.

Universal has already commissioned a third 'Jurassic World' movie for 2021, which would be the sixth film in the franchise.

Goldblum recently teased Laura Dern, who also starred in the original blockbuster, may be set to join him as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't want to pass on gossip like my character, but it would be good news to me and to everyone, [to] millions and billions of people all over the world... all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns.''

And Dern, 51, has previously admitted she would love to reprise the role.

The 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''[It] could be fun. I mean, I love Ellie Sattler. She's a tough feminist! We need her back.''