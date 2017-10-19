Jeff Goldblum said he ''improvised'' a lot of 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The 64-year-old actor is starring as the Grandmaster in the third instalment of the 'Thor' franchise and revealed director Taika Waititi told him he wanted Goldblum to come up with some of his own lines.

Speaking on 'This Morning' on Thursday (19.10.17), Goldblum said: ''[It was] fantastic. This is a funny movie, a really funny movie. Taika is funny. He's great. We improvised a lot of the movie. For a movie like this, I have done movies before where I have improvised and I love to improve, because it's a big, big epic kind of movie, but those people over in Marvel, they know what they are doing. They can make a big movie like this but trust Taika to give it an independent feeling. Taika said we are going to improvise and have fun. When we got to the set and I made things up and he made things up. He would do something like look at the character and say this and talk about this. I trust them and they trusted us.''

Goldblum stars alongside Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Mark Ruffalo [Hulk], Tom Hiddleston [Loki and Cate Blanchett [Hera].

The film marks the first time the villain in any Marvel Cinematic Universe film is a woman and although this is Goldblum's first outing in a superhero movie he said he would ''love to do more''.

He said: ''I was lucky to be in this one. I would love to do more. My character is immortal so he can't die - well not in the comic books.''

Goldblum is also set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the fifth instalment of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise 'Fallen Kingdom' and he said he loves playing that character.

He said: ''I love that character. I had a great time with Steven Spielberg in the first couple of movies. I am in love with this a lot.''