Jeff Goldblum is ''glad'' he waited until later in life to have children.

The 66-year-old actor has two sons - Charlie, three, and River, 19 months - with his wife Emilie Livingston, and has said he's pleased he waited until he was older to have his brood, because he can ''enjoy'' fatherhood more now that he's less ''self involved'' than he used to be.

He said: ''I am glad I didn't have kids until now really. I don't know that I was equipped and I was busy and probably more self involved than I'm possibly capable of now, we'll see. I do enjoy my kids now.''

The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' star admits it was Emilie's idea to start a family, and says that although he was apprehensive about the idea at first, a trip to his therapist made him realise he was actually ''wildly enthusiastic'' about the prospect of fatherhood.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' - which airs on Saturday (17.11.18) - he said: ''After a couple of years during a sweet, sweet moment, she said, 'Jeez, this is going so well, what if we had a baby?' and I had flirted with the idea before and was glad that I hadn't and had confirmed to myself that I wasn't going to but because she said it, and because of what was going on between her and I, I thought, this is a serious and interesting proposition. And it wasn't until a year later when we went to my therapist and excavated and brought to the surface all of my considerations that I became clear and wildly enthusiastic about it.''

Meanwhile, the 'Independence Day' star recently revealed he'd love to add a girl to his brood, but doesn't think his 35-year-old spouse is as keen.

He admitted: ''I'd love a little girl. The other week Emilie said, 'Gee, I'd like to see you with a girl.' But I don't think she really wants it. I think she's happy to stop with these two.''